Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,089 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.