Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

