Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,240. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

