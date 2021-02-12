Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.11. 11,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,240. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

