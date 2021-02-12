Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Lumen Technologies comprises 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 103,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,289. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

