Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the quarter. Stewart Information Services comprises approximately 3.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 4,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

