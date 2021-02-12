Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $160.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

