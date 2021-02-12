Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.22. 126,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,054. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $175.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

