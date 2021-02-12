Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.81. 25,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,868. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $108.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29.

