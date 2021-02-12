Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.88. 6,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

