Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

