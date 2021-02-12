Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,615. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

