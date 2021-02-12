Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,872 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.85. 28,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day moving average of $478.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

