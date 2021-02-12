Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWF remained flat at $$253.37 on Friday. 4,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

