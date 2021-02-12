Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $144.29. 33,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $144.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

