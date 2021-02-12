Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 6,047 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.31. 22,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

