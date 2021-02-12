Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Down 10.2%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $10.01. 1,963,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 420,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

OESX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The firm has a market cap of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

