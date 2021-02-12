Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2021

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,118. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a PE ratio of 252.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OESX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

