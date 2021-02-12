OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $5.29. OrganiGram shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2,720,725 shares changing hands.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OrganiGram by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

