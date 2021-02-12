O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.70-22.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-22.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.38.

ORLY traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,716. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.49 and a 200-day moving average of $457.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

