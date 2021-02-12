O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $433.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

