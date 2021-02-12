Orchid Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $205.88 million and approximately $105.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.57 or 0.01082995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.04 or 0.05359451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

