Orchard Therapeutics plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

ORTX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $798.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

