Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.08. The company has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99.

About Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

