Oppenheimer Comments on Isoray, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Isoray in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

