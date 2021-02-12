OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Down 10%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,807,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,338,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

