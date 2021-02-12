Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.60.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$61.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$58.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 185.23. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$42.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$959,159.59.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

