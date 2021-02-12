ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

