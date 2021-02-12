Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 202 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,258,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,958. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

