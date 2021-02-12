Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 155,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,226,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

