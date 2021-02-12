Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 855 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.29. 2,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,659. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $129.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,024. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

