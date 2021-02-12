Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.20. 4,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

