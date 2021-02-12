Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

