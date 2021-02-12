Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,495. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

