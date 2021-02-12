Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. 4,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,812. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

