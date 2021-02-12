Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ODYY stock remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 582,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,287. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
About Odyssey Group International
