Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ODYY stock remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 582,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,287. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

