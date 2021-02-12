OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Michael D. Devlin Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

