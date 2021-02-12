Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

