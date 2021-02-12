Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Earns Buy Rating from Bradley Woods

Bradley Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:OBLG opened at $5.33 on Monday. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.