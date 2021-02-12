O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $582,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

