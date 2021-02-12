O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

