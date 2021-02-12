O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys Shares of 3,064 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

NYSE PM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

