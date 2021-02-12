Nyzo Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $412,594.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00286104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00104480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00090262 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,523.36 or 1.03658758 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars.

