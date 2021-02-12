NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.52. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 33,501 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

