Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY remained flat at $$3.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Nufarm has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.