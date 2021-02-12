Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY remained flat at $$3.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Nufarm has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.
Nufarm Company Profile
