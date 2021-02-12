Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

