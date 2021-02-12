Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

