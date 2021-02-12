Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 1,574,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,410,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

