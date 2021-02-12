North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Financial Contrast

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for North American Palladium and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 1 3 6 0 2.50

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 36.50%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.40 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -34.84

North American Palladium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Hudbay Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

