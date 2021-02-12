Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,448,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.